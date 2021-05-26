Horizon Forbidden West dedicated State of Play streaming this week

Horizon Forbidden West is undoubtedly one of Sony’s biggest upcoming games. Fans of both Aloy and the robotic dinosaurs that litter her post-apocalyptic world have been hungry for more ever since a cinematic trailer was announced in July of 2020. It seems like those starving fans are finally receiving what they asked for as Sony and Guerrilla Games, developer of Horizon Forbidden West, are hosting a dedicated State of Play on 27 May. The live stream will provide more information on the upcoming action-adventure open-world game and will even show off some gameplay…

We are so excited to show you more of Horizon Forbidden West! This Thursday, May 27, join us on a very special journey into new and uncharted lands.



🏹 Find out more here: https://t.co/opJQFScC3M#HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/kZ6zcVM7ny — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) May 25, 2021

The announcement came by way of tweet from Guerrilla Games teasing the event and prompting players to learn more over on the official PlayStation website. “During this State of Play, we will debut the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal! In this 20-minute exclusive segment, you’ll be seeing about 14 minutes of brand new in-game action featuring our heroic protagonist Aloy, all captured directly on PlayStation 5,” reads the blog post. That sounds like a chunky stream, if you ask me. One has to imagine it’ll play very closely to the original game, Horizon Zero Dawn but who knows? Maybe Guerrilla Games pivoted in style to something less… generic-open-world game, right?

While we still don’t have an official release date for Horizon Forbidden West, it’s possible that we could see the launch date revealed in the stream. Given that E3 is knocking on everyone’s doors right now, it’s possible that Sony may use the general excitement of the month to run their own announcements, since it won’t be exhibiting at E3 itself. The State of Play starts at 6PM CEST on 27 May and you can watch it on both YouTube and Twitch. Get the popcorn ready!

