Horizon Forbidden West will have “virtually no loading screens” when it launches in 2021

In a console generation filled with one too many sequels, Horizon Zero Dawn was a breath of fresh air. From a studio that had been heavily underrated for far too many years as merely a Killzone sequel assembly line, Guerrilla Games hit the jackpot with a game that made stunning use of the PlayStation 4 to create a sandbox that was gorgeous as it was lethal. Also I’ve had the game sitting on my PS4 for over a year and I really need to buckle down and play the game lest I get murdered by Tracy for this crime.

Naturally, a sequel wasn’t far off and dammit I’ve just undone my first sentence to this post. ANYWAY! Horizon Forbidden West looks fantastic, as Guerrilla’s latest project isn’t jus aiming to look sublime but get you into the thick of action as quickly as possible. “The title ‘Forbidden West’ actually refers to a mysterious new frontier that stretches from Utah in the USA all the way to the Pacific Ocean in the west,” game director Mathijs de Jonge explained in a brief new developer video.

Ever since the first game, we really wanted to make a world that is so beautiful that you just want to be there. And with the additional power of the PlayStation 5, we can make that even more detailed, more vibrant and more immersive. With the PS5’s SSD, there will be virtually no loading screens. If you open up the map and fast travel from one point to another, restarting a checkpoint will be super-fast. When you boot up the game, you’re right there in the action. As Aloy travels into the Forbidden West, she discovers stunning deserts, ruined cities, all full of iconic landmarks. For the sequel we wanted to go wider and deeper, so the map is a bit bigger. We also wanted to let players discover what lies hidden beneath the surface of lakes and rivers.

So when is it out? Not this year! Horizon Forbidden West won’t be a launch title for the PS5, but it is currently aiming for a 2021 release. New lands to explore, new enemies to fight and I swear that’s a PS5 version of Lance Reddick I spotted in the first trailer. Just a reminder, don’t get in his way when toys are involved.

