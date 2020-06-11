Everything announced in the PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming Showcase

Tonight is the night. As I type this, the internet is ablaze with hype and anticipation. Sony’s lips have been locked tighter than usual, with nary a peep escaping from the mouth of the hardware giant since they detailed the specs of their next-gen device. The clock has been ticking towards the start of a new generation of console gaming, and people want to know just what it is that they can expect to see in this new era.
Here’s a live rundown of everything that Sony let slip tonight at their Future of Gaming PS5 showcase. I’ll be updating this list as the show goes on, so stay tuned and keep hitting the F5 key to see every new trailer and info drop right here!
GTA V is coming to PS5
Spider-Man: Miles Morales dares you to be greater
Gran Turismo 7 revealed
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart revealed
Project Athia
Stray
Returnal is Housemarque’s new game
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Destruction AllStars
Goodbye Volcano High
Oddworld: Soulstorm
Ghostwire Tokyo PS5 gameplay
JETT: The Far Shore
Godfall gameplay trailer
Solar Ash
Hitman 3 HELL YEAH
Astro’s Playroom
Little Devil Inside
Bugsnax – You are what you eat
Demons Souls is getting a remake
NBA 2K21
Deathloop
Resident Evil 8
Pragmata
Horizon: Forbidden West
PlayStation 5 console reveal
Last Updated: June 11, 2020