Everything announced in the PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming Showcase

Tonight is the night. As I type this, the internet is ablaze with hype and anticipation. Sony’s lips have been locked tighter than usual, with nary a peep escaping from the mouth of the hardware giant since they detailed the specs of their next-gen device. The clock has been ticking towards the start of a new generation of console gaming, and people want to know just what it is that they can expect to see in this new era.

Here’s a live rundown of everything that Sony let slip tonight at their Future of Gaming PS5 showcase. I’ll be updating this list as the show goes on, so stay tuned and keep hitting the F5 key to see every new trailer and info drop right here!

GTA V is coming to PS5

Spider-Man: Miles Morales dares you to be greater

Gran Turismo 7 revealed

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart revealed

Project Athia

Stray

Returnal is Housemarque’s new game

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Destruction AllStars

Goodbye Volcano High

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Ghostwire Tokyo PS5 gameplay

JETT: The Far Shore

Godfall gameplay trailer

Solar Ash

Hitman 3 HELL YEAH

Astro’s Playroom

Little Devil Inside

Bugsnax – You are what you eat

Demons Souls is getting a remake

NBA 2K21

Deathloop

Resident Evil 8

Pragmata

Horizon: Forbidden West

PlayStation 5 console reveal

