Hot Toys Miles Morales has great power, responsibility, and Spider-Cat

There’s a new Spider-Man slinging webs around New York City, and his name is Miles Morales. While Miles is still a relatively fresh face in the comic book scene, his arrival in Marvel comics has helped spearhead the launch of a new generation of younger and more representatitive heroes for the current era. Bouncing from comic books to TV, landing a kickass movie, and starring in a video game have all been big headline acts for the young wallcrawler but here’s his greatest claim to fame yet: An amazing sixth-scale action figure.
No stranger to Spider-Man toys, Hot Toys has spun a new web and revealed its own take on Miles Morales. He’s decked out in his new super-suit, you can replicate his Venom-shock abilities with cool effects parts, and best of all he comes equipped with Manhattan’s greatest hero, Spider-Cat. Here’s a look at the figure and a breakdown on all his cool accessories:
- An ultra-detailed likeness of Miles Morales wearing the Classic Suit as featured in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- A newly developed masked head sculpt with four (4) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that offer a variety of expressions
- Newly developed specialized body with over 30 points of articulation, allowing for flexible waist movement and improved poseability
- Ten interchangeable hands for multiple posing and display options
- Miles Morales’ metallic red and black colored Classic Suit
- One pair of sneakers
- Cold weather accessories, including a winter hat, earmuffs, scarf, and leg warmers
- A backpack with interchangeable covers
- A sixth-scale Spider-Cat (attachable to opened backpack cover)
- Multiple Venom blast effect accessories (wearable on forearms and upper body)
- A selection of spider web effect accessories
- A specially designed dynamic figure stand with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales game logo and character name
Sideshow Collectibles has the figure listed for $270, but it’s going to be a heck of a long wait to get one as the current schedule will see Miles drop into toy shelf action between January and March of 2022. Still looks fantastic though, and for Spider-Cat, the wait should be worth it. I’ve just started playing the game on PS5, and so far I’m straight-up having a good time yo.
Expect a review on the newest Spider-Man game soon.
Last Updated: November 13, 2020