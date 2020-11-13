Hot Toys Miles Morales has great power, responsibility, and Spider-Cat

There’s a new Spider-Man slinging webs around New York City, and his name is Miles Morales. While Miles is still a relatively fresh face in the comic book scene, his arrival in Marvel comics has helped spearhead the launch of a new generation of younger and more representatitive heroes for the current era. Bouncing from comic books to TV, landing a kickass movie, and starring in a video game have all been big headline acts for the young wallcrawler but here’s his greatest claim to fame yet: An amazing sixth-scale action figure.

No stranger to Spider-Man toys, Hot Toys has spun a new web and revealed its own take on Miles Morales. He’s decked out in his new super-suit, you can replicate his Venom-shock abilities with cool effects parts, and best of all he comes equipped with Manhattan’s greatest hero, Spider-Cat. Here’s a look at the figure and a breakdown on all his cool accessories:

An ultra-detailed likeness of Miles Morales wearing the Classic Suit as featured in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

A newly developed masked head sculpt with four (4) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that offer a variety of expressions

Newly developed specialized body with over 30 points of articulation, allowing for flexible waist movement and improved poseability

Ten interchangeable hands for multiple posing and display options

Miles Morales’ metallic red and black colored Classic Suit

One pair of sneakers

Cold weather accessories, including a winter hat, earmuffs, scarf, and leg warmers

A backpack with interchangeable covers

A sixth-scale Spider-Cat (attachable to opened backpack cover)

Multiple Venom blast effect accessories (wearable on forearms and upper body)

A selection of spider web effect accessories

A specially designed dynamic figure stand with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales game logo and character name

Sideshow Collectibles has the figure listed for $270, but it’s going to be a heck of a long wait to get one as the current schedule will see Miles drop into toy shelf action between January and March of 2022. Still looks fantastic though, and for Spider-Cat, the wait should be worth it. I’ve just started playing the game on PS5, and so far I’m straight-up having a good time yo.

Expect a review on the newest Spider-Man game soon.

