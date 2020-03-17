How big is the Xbox Series X console compared to the MSN-04 Sazabi?

Barely big enough to count as a fingertip. While the Xbox Series X may have incredible power within its core, it pales in comparison to the MSN-04 Sazabi piloted by Char Aznable during his final battle with Amuro Rey. The Xbox Series X has no psycho-frame materials within its construction and therefore cannot offer any advantages to Newtype pilots, and has zero armaments for the upcoming console war.

The Sazabi on the other hand, has shields, a beam tomahawk weapon for melee encounters and multiple long-range options that allow for it to be a fast and nimble opponent on any battlefield. Critical Hit, bringing you the only news that actually matters.

