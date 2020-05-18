How Netherrealm Studios recreated 80s icon Robocop for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

The year that is 2020 may be adopting a “If I’m going down, I’m taking you with me” mentality, but hey at least we’re getting a new Robocop and pals game! Or to be more precise, that cyborg who happens to half man, half robot and all cop is being inserted into Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath next week. So far, RoboCop looks like an amazing slice of violent nostalgia.

So how the heck did NetherRealm Studios pull this off? Through sheer passion, fandom and with a little bit of help from the man inside the suit himself, RoboCop actor Peter Weller. “I am far from being the only RoboCop fan in our studio. A few of the character artists on my team have ED-209 and RoboCop figurines on their desks. We even scanned one of these figurines to use as a reference for modelling out ED-209 which you’ll see in Mortal Kombat 11,” NetherRealm lead character artist Brendan George explained on the PS Blog.

Being able to scan and record Peter Weller for the RoboCop model, as well as talk to him about the role, was invaluable. He gave me some great insight into what it was like playing the character, which allowed us to capture the essence of RoboCop. As a bonus, he gave me a crash course in Italian Renaissance art while he was in the studio being scanned. You may not know this but Dr. Weller has a Ph.D. in Italian Renaissance Art History and Roman History. With our guest fighters, we always ensure that we give the players as many iconic and authentic character attributes as possible. Pallets for RoboCop in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath are an excellent example of this. As RoboCop fans will remember, the original “RoboCop” film featured a gray suit, while the “RoboCop 2” outfit was much bluer. You will find both of these options in the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion.

Aside from his timeless movie suit variations, NetherRealm also slapped together a unique outfit for the law enforcement cyborg of the future: A Lin Kuei Cyber Ninja costume, that blends his style with shinobi threads. Early gameplay for RoboCop makes him look like a walking tank that is able to bust heads and eviscerate testicle with effortless precision. He’ll be joining the roster alongside Fujin and Sheeva, come May 26.

Last Updated: