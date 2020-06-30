Hyper Scape is Ubisoft’s entry into the battle royale arena

Just when you thought there was no room in the battle royale genre for another passenger, guess what? A NEW CHALLENGER APPEARS! Ubisoft is throwing its hat into the last man standing ring, with the reveal of this new game coming from a topsy turvy delve into leaks and teases. The story begins with Ubisoft launching a new teaser site for Prisma Dimensions and its “direct neural simulation” technology, the titular Hyper Scape of this tale.

It has been my delight and pleasure to see the spark of greatness in Mathieu Eiffel’s legendary work, and to shepherd it from its nascent beginnings to the global hyper-network Prisma Dimensions is today. How far we’ve come from Eiffel’s early work on direct neural stimulation, to being the world’s leading multinational technology, media, and service company. We could only have achieved this with our worldwide workforce of specialized and passionate individuals. And I’m excited to soon be sharing our next iteration of cutting-edge advances with the world. Prisma Dimensions is thrilled to bring you the first iteration of the Hyper Scape on July 2nd – and with it, the pulse-pounding action of Crown Rush! Get ready to drop into the neon-drenched streets of the world’s premiere virtual city, Neo Arcadia. You’ll want to hit the ground running, as you’ll need every advantage you can find to give yourself a leg up on the competition. Only the best contenders will make it to the final showdown. Will you claim victory, or fall to the perils of the Hyper Scape? Completely imaginary CEO Dr. Ivy Tan

Hyper Scape was further teased out by several streamers and influencers apparently breaking their embargo. Esports reporter Rod “Slasher” Breslau did some teasing himself yesterday, tweeting that Ubisoft’s take on battle royale would make for some fast-paced action and a very VERY hevy focus on streaming as Twitch is also involved in the project:

Sources: today Ubisoft will tease a new game code-named "Prisma Dimensions", which is actually a new AAA multiplayer fast-paced FPS Battle Royale from Ubisoft Montreal (R6, AC) named Hyper Scape pic.twitter.com/2hza3P7rz1 — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

Sources: Hyper Scape is being built with streamers in mind in a full partnership with Twitch with never seen levels of integration from a big game before. Twitch chat will among other things be able to directly impact the game live with game-changing events pic.twitter.com/I37UUMo8rh — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

PC Mag Middle East writer Kevin Sebastian also corroborated those claims, saying that Hyper Scape will go live on July 12 in open beta form and will be a free to play battle royale. It’ll hit PC first, with a console version coming later on in the year:

Well @HyperScapeGame is going to be revealed. It's a FPS Battle Royale from @UbisoftMTL launching on July 12th. Hyper Scape is being built with streamers in mind in a full partnership with Twitch. Twitch chat will supposedly influence some game mechanics. pic.twitter.com/mwVfs3nUEt June 29, 2020

Various other streamers have also been confirming existence of the game, using the almost exact same tweet format and wording to do so:

I'm finally able to announce that I've recently been working with Ubisoft and have had exclusive hands on with their upcoming Battle Royale @HyperScapeGame 👀



I'm excited to share more details with you on my twitch channel (July 2nd) #HyperScapehttps://t.co/34RF3UC061 pic.twitter.com/FHZOdBd8aF — Tomographic (@ItsTomographic) June 29, 2020

More info: https://t.co/C3atYHfpOx pic.twitter.com/8S3R1yVTIO — UberNick (@UberNick_) June 29, 2020

A proper unveiling of the game will come on July 2, according to the onslaught of tweets in my timeline currently.

