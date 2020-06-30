Hyper Scape is Ubisoft’s entry into the battle royale arena

Just when you thought there was no room in the battle royale genre for another passenger, guess what? A NEW CHALLENGER APPEARS! Ubisoft is throwing its hat into the last man standing ring, with the reveal of this new game coming from a topsy turvy delve into leaks and teases. The story begins with Ubisoft launching a new teaser site for Prisma Dimensions and its “direct neural simulation” technology, the titular Hyper Scape of this tale.
It has been my delight and pleasure to see the spark of greatness in Mathieu Eiffel’s legendary work, and to shepherd it from its nascent beginnings to the global hyper-network Prisma Dimensions is today.
How far we’ve come from Eiffel’s early work on direct neural stimulation, to being the world’s leading multinational technology, media, and service company. We could only have achieved this with our worldwide workforce of specialized and passionate individuals. And I’m excited to soon be sharing our next iteration of cutting-edge advances with the world.
Prisma Dimensions is thrilled to bring you the first iteration of the Hyper Scape on July 2nd – and with it, the pulse-pounding action of Crown Rush! Get ready to drop into the neon-drenched streets of the world’s premiere virtual city, Neo Arcadia. You’ll want to hit the ground running, as you’ll need every advantage you can find to give yourself a leg up on the competition. Only the best contenders will make it to the final showdown. Will you claim victory, or fall to the perils of the Hyper Scape?Completely imaginary CEO Dr. Ivy Tan
Hyper Scape was further teased out by several streamers and influencers apparently breaking their embargo. Esports reporter Rod “Slasher” Breslau did some teasing himself yesterday, tweeting that Ubisoft’s take on battle royale would make for some fast-paced action and a very VERY hevy focus on streaming as Twitch is also involved in the project:
PC Mag Middle East writer Kevin Sebastian also corroborated those claims, saying that Hyper Scape will go live on July 12 in open beta form and will be a free to play battle royale. It’ll hit PC first, with a console version coming later on in the year:
Various other streamers have also been confirming existence of the game, using the almost exact same tweet format and wording to do so:
A proper unveiling of the game will come on July 2, according to the onslaught of tweets in my timeline currently.
Last Updated: June 30, 2020