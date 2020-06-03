IGN’s Summer of Gaming event delayed, alongside Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire

Both of these events have been pushed back a few days in order to avoid drawing attention away from the ongoing protests in the United States.

Now that E3 has been officially axed off the year’s gaming calendar, it’s been up to everyone else to figure out just how to spread the word around the hottest games that have yet to be announced. IGN was the first, and arguably the biggest contender, to step up to the plate and offer their solution to E3. IGN’s Summer of Gaming is set to bring publishers and developers, big and small, together to show off the latest games and projects. Yet while this is an incredibly exciting thing to look forward to, something far more pressing has come up that warrants more attention. The ongoing Black Lives Matter protests has prompted plenty of companies and outlets to respond in turn, delaying events so as to better amplify the voices that currently need to be heard and IGN’s Summer of Gaming is no different.

Black Lives Matter. Period. IGN will go silent today in support of Blackout Tuesday to encourage reflection and dedicate ourselves to meaningful change in our community. https://t.co/Fx1BbOSKKy pic.twitter.com/ROQERvrobV — IGN (@IGN) June 2, 2020

While it was initially meant to kick off from this Friday, IGN has pushed the multi-day event back to 8 June. IGN took to Twitter to make the announcement stating:

Out of respect for and in support of those rightfully demanding justice and change across the United States and the world, IGN will be delaying the launch of its Summer of Gaming main events until June 8.

Within the same post, IGN also announced that their sister company Humble Bundle has dedicated a $1 million fund to helping black developers publish their games.

In a similar vein, CD Projekt Red has also announced that it’s Night City Wire, a promotional event for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, has been pushed back from 11 June to 25 June for similar reasons. CDPR has tweeted out saying:

We decided to move Night City Wire to Jun 25th. We still look forward to sharing new information about CP’77, but more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard. We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter.

A substantial delay to their event but Cyberpunk hardly needs any more hype, so I think it’ll cope.

