I’m Lycan this slick new trailer for Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

The planet isn’t in good shape lately. Deforestation runs rampant, business tycoons don’t give a damn because it’s cheaper to pay a fine than consider the prospect of making slightly less money and let’s be real here: An online petition is going to do dick-squiddly-squat in the grand scheme of things. After all, who would have thought that the most evil organisation to ever exist would be Nestle? Freakin’ Swiss chocolatiers, I knew they couldn’t be trusted!

To turn back the nature clock and make the corporations pay, you’re going to need more than just a rally or the most scathing of emails. You’re going to need a hulking collection of fur, muscle and teeth in the shape of an unleashed monster who’ll take a Lycan to tearing apart a corporation hellbent on reducing the planet to ashes in pursuit of the almighty dollar.

That’s the idea behind Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, a game in which you step into the shoes of an exile by the name of Cahal. Cast out from his clan over anger management issues, Cahal’s the only force of nature that can stop the Endron corporation from carrying out the dark agenda of the Wyr, an entity that exists only to corrupt and destroy its age-old enemy Gaia.

Hey it sounds weird, but think of this as the most metal version of Captain Planet that there is. Here’s a slick new CGI trailer, showing off some of Cahal’s rage courtesy of IGN:

https://youtu.be/p7MRD5nTTbk

Gaia – Mother Earth – is dying. Ravaged by mankind’s endless hunger, she is losing the struggle against the Wyrm, a cosmic force of decay and destruction. Made manifest in the corporation Endron, the servants of the Wyrm stand poised to feast on the corpse of nature herself. The Wyrm, a corrupting entity, is winning the war against Gaia, Mother Earth. Pentex, a multinational corporation that serves the Wyrm, is controlling the world through its subsidiaries. A former protector of Gaia, born under a full moon of the Auspice of Ahroun and proud werewolf Warrior of the Fianna Tribe, Cahal chose exile after losing control of his devastating Rage. While searching for his missing daughter, Cahal discovers that his old pack tribe is in danger, and he must come to its aid.

New details from developer Cyanide Studio was the reveal of Cahal’s three forms that he’ll be able to make use of:

Human – Because trying to get information while you’re in werewolf form probably isn’t the best. Cahal’s base human form is all about socialisation.

– Because trying to get information while you’re in werewolf form probably isn’t the best. Cahal’s base human form is all about socialisation. Wolf – When you need to scout an area and focus on subterfuge, Cahal can morph into a wolf for sneaky purposes

– When you need to scout an area and focus on subterfuge, Cahal can morph into a wolf for sneaky purposes Werewolf – And when the poop hits the fan, Cahal can go full werewolf, ripping and tearing until it is done

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is still scheduled for a 2020 release, with more details coming in July. Show me some gameplay, I want to see how that Werewolf form handles!

