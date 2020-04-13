In completely unsurprising news, Capcom is reportedly working on a Resident Evil 4 Remake

Surprise! It looks like Capcom has learnt that Resident Evil 2 Remake plus Resident Evil 3 Remake equals Resident Evil 4 Remake. QUICK MATHS! With the last two years proving that the only more unkillable than a Nemesis-class bioweapon that has experienced severe trauma that forced it into massive metabolic stages of evolution is unrestrained nostalgia itself, Capcom is looking to pay a certain mystery village in Spain a visit and tangle once again with Los Illuminados.

According to a report from VGC, Capcom has been working on this project since 2018 and are currently eyeing a 2022 release date. Platinum Games head Tatsuya Minami’s new Osaka-based studio M-Two has been in charge of this beast for a while, with Resident Evil 4’s original game director Shinji Mikami giving the project his blessing and occasional advice when needed.

Is this a big deal? Abso-freaking-lutely. To understand why a Resident Evil 4 remake is monumental news, you have to look at the state of Capcom’s franchise and how it got to that point. The original Resident Evil 3 was a pretty successful game, a spin-off that graduated with full sequel honours back in 1999, but it’d be the last mainline Resident Evil released until Capcom unleashed the era-defining benchmark that was Resident Evil 4 in 2005.

In those wild years, the Resident Evil offerings were often more of a miss than a hit. For every Code Veronica, the scales were unevenly balanced with the likes of Resident Evil: Survivor. For every Resident Evil: Zero, there was Resident Evil: Outbreak. A real lucky packet of quality back then. And then Shinji Mikami came along, directed Resident Evil 4 and walked away from a project that was hailed as one of the most influential games of its age.

Gone were the zombies of Raccoon City, instead replaced by cunning cultists and nightmare fuel behemoths looking to split you in half with power tools. There was a more sinister plot afoot and a horrid damsel in distress gameplay mechanic but it was still good! Over the years, Resident Evil 4 has been ported and remastered a number of times, going from PlayStation 2 and Nintendo GameCube to PC and current-gen systems along the way.

If that Resident Evil is getting the proper Remake treatment on a grand scale, then it’ll be a sight to behold when it does arrive as it would be in a prime position to flex its undead muscles on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Although I’m hoping that this version makes Ashley less of a hindrance than the ragdoll NPC that Leon was forced to risk life and limb for back in the original game when she ran into trouble every 12 seconds.

