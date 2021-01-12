Indiana Jones is getting a brand new game from Wolfenstein studio MachineGames

Forty years ago, Harrison Ford donned a trademark fedora, grabbed his trusty whip and slipped into the best leather jacket for surviving deathtraps inside of ancient tombs. Indiana Jones was his name, ensuring that valuable artifacts were preserved in museums was his game, and punching Nazis right in their dumb faces was his specialty!

Wolfenstein developer Machine Games will be handling this new standalone story starring the two-fisted archeologist, which the developer says will focus on Indiana Jones “at the height” of his career. Here’s the press blurb from Bethesda about the upcoming game, as well as a small teaser to set the mood:

“A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, Machine Games, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games,” Bethesda said in its announcement. “It’ll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!”

“The game will tell a wholly original, standalone tale set at the height of the career of the famed adventurer,” Disney added in a separate announcement. The timing is rather good: Disney just announced that LucasFilm Games is back in action, and with Microsoft owning Bethesda and all of its studios, so it’s a safe bet that this latest adventure will be a PC and Xbox exclusive.

While there have been a lot of Indiana Jones games over the years, this will be the first one since 2009’s LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues back in the Xbox 360 and PC era. Beyond the Lego game, there was also Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings that was released the same year, which was notorious for being one of the worst Nintendo Wii games ever. At least its other versions, were alright.

Last Updated: