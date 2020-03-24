Inside Final Fantasy VII Remake Episode 2: Story and Characters

It’s lunchtime! Time to not go outside, eat your sammich which obviously survived way past 9AM when you weren’t suddenly hungry and watch a video on your phone. Here’s the latest on the behind the scenes development of Final Fantasy VII Remake, in case you need a Midgar detour:

Bringing together interviews with the game’s creators, artists and developers, Inside Final Fantasy VII Remake gives an exclusive look at some of the secrets behind the creation of one of the most anticipated videogames of all time. This second video highlights the story and characters in Final Fantasy VII Remake and features interviews with renowned developers including:

Yoshinori Kitase (Producer)

Kazushige Nojima (Story & Scenario)

Motomu Toriyama (Co-Director – Scenario Design)

Naoki Hamaguchi (Co-Director – Game Design / Programming)

