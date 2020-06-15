It sure sounds like the PlayStation 5 is going to be an expensive console

This just in from our Water is Wet news department: The PlayStation 5 is probably going to cost you a lot. There’s no doubt that when official pricing for the PlayStation 5 is revealed, many an eye will moisten, with said ocular organs become dangerously wet when they’re exposed to local pricing a few days later. On the plus side, you won’t need to worry about paying a house mortgage because the PS5 is big enough to live in at least.

Sony’s real challenge for the tailend of 2021 and the rest of the decade, will be to convince people that their bleeding edge box is worth the price they’ll ask for it. How are they going to sell fans on the console, beyond the temptations of exclusive games and technological dick-measuring contests? By persuading people that their machine is all about value.

“Conventional wisdom and history show that our business is one of the more recession-proof businesses,” PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan explained to BBC Click (cheers, Eurogamer) when he was quizzed over the idea of dropping plenty of coin down on a machine that will be released in an age where most people are flat-broke thanks to 2020 taking ACDC’s Highway to Hell song a little too literally.

But I think this will sharpen our need to ensure that we focus on getting the value equation right. And I emphasise value as opposed to price. We must be more attentive than ever before to ensure that the overall value proposition in terms of the console and the games – the range of games, the quality of games, the quantity of games – makes this something that our community aspires towards. You’re not going to hear anything on price today. But many of our […] consumers are purchasing solely digitally these days. We thought that we would do what we typically try and do, and just offer choice.

Options for the PlayStation 5 look varied at least. Sony will release the console in two variants: One which features a traditional disc drive attached to it like an evil conjoined fetus twin, and another that foregoes that option in lieu of an all-digital focus that also keeps the horrible cosmetic design to a more pleasing symmetrical shape.

