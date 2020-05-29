It’s official: Sony is showing off the PlayStation 5 on June 4

Hot off the press! Fans have been asking for months to get a look at the PlayStation 5 and the games that will herald in the dawn of a new era for Sony and their iconic brand. That first look is finally coming next week, on June 4. The event will kick off at 1pm Pacific Time, which in CET and CAT works out to 10pm on this side of the globe.

“Obviously the shows, whether it’s GDC, PAX, E3, Gamecom… they’ve all gone,” PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said to Games Industry Biz about Sony’s upcoming event and why they’ve played their cards so close to their chest lately.

We have to live in a world where that particular oxygen isn’t available to the industry. It’s not available to PlayStation or anybody else. We just have to come up with ways to communicate what we’re doing, and try and engender the same level of adrenaline, excitement, buzz that we get with thousands of people in an auditorium in Los Angeles. And do that somehow remotely.

The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.

This digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour and, for the first time, we will all be together virtually experiencing the excitement together. A lack of physical events has given us an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring you on this journey with us, and hopefully, closer than ever before. This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you.

“The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe,” Ryan added on the PS Blog.

Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware. This digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour and, for the first time, we will all be together virtually experiencing the excitement together. A lack of physical events has given us an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring you on this journey with us, and hopefully, closer than ever before. This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you.

That buzz will most likely be heard around the world, with the Sony event expected to last around an hour and show off not only the hardware, but how it will impact on the next generation of gaming and what games will come with the system. Sony’s already made a new move this week towards the next-gen, as the company now requires all PS4 developers to ensure that any content they create from July 13 for the PS4 is forwards compatible with the PS5.

