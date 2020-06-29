Home Features July 2020 video game schedule–Samurai hack ‘n slashing, skating extra-large and turnin’ left

July 2020 video game schedule–Samurai hack ‘n slashing, skating extra-large and turnin’ left

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on June 29, 2020
2 min read
0

July-games

We’re officially at the halfway point of the year and just like every year before it, it looks like the rest of the gaming calendar is preparing to pace itself before it goes for the fourth quarter sprint. The month of America’s birthday (which will likely begin with some lady in Florida lambasting congress about how difficult it is to blow birthday cake candles out when you’re wearing a mask to help fight back against the ‘rona) only has one big game to headline the next 31 days, but it’s a doozie!

The PlayStation 4 era of first-party games officially ends with Ghost of Tsushima, a samurai epic that looks like stylish fun from a studio that helped kick off the benchmark for quality in the early days of the console, with InFAMOUS: Second Sun. Sucker Punch has a game that looks like a fitting tribute to the PS4, but it won’t be riding into town alone! Here’s a look at everything else that’ll be out this July.

July 1

https://youtu.be/bBeLzVxF2OA

  • Trackmania (PC)

July 3

https://youtu.be/2nK_gVFj88c

  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR (PS VR)

July 7

https://youtu.be/CXrGtO_9GY0

  • Catherine: Full Body (Nintendo Switch)
  • Skater XL (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo  Switch)
  • NASCAR Heat 5 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

July 10

https://youtu.be/T58oOjZW-BE

  • F1 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Nintendo Switch, PC)
  • Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise (Nintendo Switch)

July 14

https://youtu.be/NZJ-tIQukmE

  • Death Stranding (PC)
  • Rocket Arena (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Neon Abyss (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

July 17

https://youtu.be/Zbq7BnsQhrw

  • Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo Switch)

July 21

https://youtu.be/EdyX9s2YI18

  • Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia)

July 23

https://youtu.be/x6FEdngEfe4

  • Roki (PC)
  • Rogue Legacy 2 – Steam Early Access (PC)

July 28

https://youtu.be/dajQ49avlIs

  • Grounded – Steam Early Access/Game Preview (PC, Xbox One)
  • Destroy All Humans (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Ary and the Secret of Seasons (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
  • Othercide (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

July 30

https://youtu.be/LFgI5LKyv9Q

  • Fairy Tail (PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch)

July 31

https://youtu.be/epK8XIobtkg

  • Monster Crown – Steam Early Access (PC)

July TBC

https://youtu.be/cTbDOXIDZRo

  • Maid of Sker (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Last Updated: June 29, 2020

Check Also

PlayStation Plus games for July include NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Erica

FREE GAMES! Get yer free games right here provided that you have an up to date PlayStation…