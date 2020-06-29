July 2020 video game schedule–Samurai hack ‘n slashing, skating extra-large and turnin’ left

We’re officially at the halfway point of the year and just like every year before it, it looks like the rest of the gaming calendar is preparing to pace itself before it goes for the fourth quarter sprint. The month of America’s birthday (which will likely begin with some lady in Florida lambasting congress about how difficult it is to blow birthday cake candles out when you’re wearing a mask to help fight back against the ‘rona) only has one big game to headline the next 31 days, but it’s a doozie!

The PlayStation 4 era of first-party games officially ends with Ghost of Tsushima, a samurai epic that looks like stylish fun from a studio that helped kick off the benchmark for quality in the early days of the console, with InFAMOUS: Second Sun. Sucker Punch has a game that looks like a fitting tribute to the PS4, but it won’t be riding into town alone! Here’s a look at everything else that’ll be out this July.

July 1

https://youtu.be/bBeLzVxF2OA

Trackmania (PC)

July 3

https://youtu.be/2nK_gVFj88c

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (PS VR)

July 7

https://youtu.be/CXrGtO_9GY0

Catherine: Full Body (Nintendo Switch)

Skater XL (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

NASCAR Heat 5 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

July 10

https://youtu.be/T58oOjZW-BE

F1 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Nintendo Switch, PC)

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise (Nintendo Switch)

July 14

https://youtu.be/NZJ-tIQukmE

Death Stranding (PC)

Rocket Arena (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Neon Abyss (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

July 17

https://youtu.be/Zbq7BnsQhrw

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo Switch)

July 21

https://youtu.be/EdyX9s2YI18

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia)

July 23

https://youtu.be/x6FEdngEfe4

Roki (PC)

Rogue Legacy 2 – Steam Early Access (PC)

July 28

https://youtu.be/dajQ49avlIs

Grounded – Steam Early Access/Game Preview (PC, Xbox One)

Destroy All Humans (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Ary and the Secret of Seasons (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Othercide (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

July 30

https://youtu.be/LFgI5LKyv9Q

Fairy Tail (PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch)

July 31

https://youtu.be/epK8XIobtkg

Monster Crown – Steam Early Access (PC)

July TBC

https://youtu.be/cTbDOXIDZRo

Maid of Sker (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

