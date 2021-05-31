June 2021 video game release schedule – Hired guns, PS5 exclusives, and anime action

Come June, it’s as if a switch (not that one) is flicked and every game under the sun decides to come out of hibernation. This year’s incarnation of Julian and Gregory’s sixth month is no different, featuring a healthy mix of indie, middle-budget, and AAA games hitting the scene. June kicks off with some classic fisticuffs ala a remake of Virtua Fighter 5 done entirely in Yakuza’s ass-kicking engine, and then moves on to the dark future of Warhammer 40K with Necromunda: Hired Gun.

Not good enough for ya? Well how about a chance to pop heads in a new Sniper Ghost Warrior game or slam into an opponent with MAXIMUM anime energy in Guilty Gear STRIVE? From there, the biggest releases of the month gear up for action (crap should have used that Guilty Gear), as the PS5 adds another exclusive to its ranks with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

There’s also a new Final Fantasy VII Remake add-on to look forward to, plenty of Switch ports, a few retro remakes, and most importantly, Scarlet Nexus. The most shonen anime video game which ever walked the planet, is one of June’s main event heavyweights. Here’s the entire list of games rocking up over the next couple of weeks.

June 1

Griftlands (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (PS4)

Necromunda: Hired Gun (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic (PC)

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Stonefly (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

June 3

Hokko Life – Steam Early Access (PC)

Astalon: Tears of the Earth (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Wing of Darkness (PC, Switch, PS4)

The Magnificent Trufflepigs (PC)

Open Country (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

June 4

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power (Switch)

The Persistence Enhanced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

June 5

Mighty Goose (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

June 8

Chivalry 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Backbone (PC)

Neptunia ReVerse (PS5)

June 10

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PC, PS4, PS5)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (PS5)

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

June 11

Guilty Gear Strive (PC, PS4, PS5)

Game Builder Garage (Switch)

Wave Break (Steam, Switch)

Black Skylands – Steam Early Access (PC)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

DariusBurst: Another Chronicle EX+ (PS4, Switch)

June 15

The Elder Scrolls Online (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

June 17

Red Solstice 2: Survivors (PC)

June 18

Metro Exodus: Complete Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

June 22

Dark Alliance (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective (PC)

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (PC, Switch)

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game (PC, Switch, Xbox One, PS4)

June 23

Fallen Knight (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Out of Line (PC)

June 24

Legend of Mana (PC, PS4, Switch)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

The Caligula Effect 2 (Switch, PS4)

Nayuta no Kiseki Kai (PS4)

Samurai Warriors 5 (Switch, PS4)

The Wicked King and the Noble Hero (Switch, PS4)

June 25

Scarlet Nexus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Mario Golf: Super Rush (Switch)

Cotton Reboot (Switch, PS4)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Switch)

June 29

Ever Forward (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

Destroy All Humans! (Switch)

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (Switch)

Ghoul Patrol (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World (PC)

Zombies Ate My Neighbors (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

June TBC

RICO London (PC, PS4, PS5)

Beasts of Maravilla Island (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Sky: Children of The Light (Switch)

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

