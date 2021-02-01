Left 4 Dead 2 releases an uncensored version in Germany 11 years after its initial launch

Germany and Australia are lovely countries. Admittedly I’ve only been to Germany and that was a fantastic experience, but I’ve heard… things about Australia. Yet while both could make an excellent place to holiday and one could be a great place to live, one of the more frustrating parts of both countries are the restrictive ratings and classifications boards that have been known to censor or ban content that is deemed to be inappropriate.

When Left 4 Dead 2 launched 11 years ago, the only version of the game allowed to be sold in Germany was a censored version that removed nearly every violent element within the co-op zombie-slaying escapade. Well, looks like that’s all about to change.

Valve requested that Germany’s rating board take another look at Left 4 Dead 2 and as it turns out they’ve agreed to allow the uncut version to be sold in the country. That means all the gore and violence will be back in the game so folks in Germany that want to finally get in on that can download a free DLC update that puts the fun back into the game. A quick and easy way to patch the whole problem up.

Releasing an uncensored version of Left 4 Dead 2 means the game will now include blood spatter, dismemberment, burning zombies, and corpses littering the ground rather than vanishing instantly. As we all know, it’s a scientific principle that all of these factors are necessary for creating a memorable and compelling zombie game.

Sure, a decent story is nice but if they go “SPLAT” when you smack them with a sledgehammer, what’s the point? Left 4 Dead 2 saw a surprise update, The Last Stand, released last year that was essentially a beloved fan mod that was made official by Valve, and by all accounts, it’s really good! Grab some friends and check it out this week, you won’t regret it.

