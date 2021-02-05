Lego’s new Sonic the Hedgehog playset is going to sell fast

Lego! The second-most popular use of plastic since Beverly Hills socialites attempted to reverse the curse of aging by going under the knife. Last year saw a brilliant collaboration between Lego and Nintendo, as the Danish company released a series of Super Mario playsets that allowed fans to perfectly recreate the worlds of the Mushroom Kingdom. That Mario himself was an interactive charmer in these sets, was icing on the four-stud block cake.

There’s clearly a recipe for success here, as Lego’s next video game-inspired playset is headed straight to the Green Hill Zone. The Sonic the Hedgehog set that Lego unveiled yesterday, was created by 24-year-old Sega fan Viv Grannell, who uploaded it to the Lego’s Ideas platform and got the nod of approval from Lego. “I’ve been invested in the world of Sonic for almost my entire life, and it’s such a perfect fit for the Lego system that I spent about a year rallying support for it to happen,” Grannell said.

Having 10,000 people back my design was overwhelming enough, even with friends and family behind me, but having it be selected for further development was the most exciting secret I have ever had to keep!

The company liked what it saw, and set about creating a playset that includes Sonic’s infamous Green Hill Zone loop, the blue hedgehog himself, and an almighty mech suit for Dr Robotnik. Or is it Eggman? I have no idea. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time that Sonic has appeared in Lego form, as he got his own mini-figure in the ill-fated Lego Dimensions game.

It’s also a big year for the blue blur! June will mark the 30th anniversary for Sonic, and Sega likely has a few plans to celebrate the momentous milestone for the icon that shaped the company’s direction and attitude in the 1990s. A kickass Lego set like the one above, is one neat way to raise a glass to a legend. Chances are though, this playset is going to sell out fast.

