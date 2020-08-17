Looks like a Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remaster will be out in November

Last year’s Need for Speed Heat was a pretty alright game, albeit one whose only standout feature was just how brilliant it made the sensation of taking a corner at ludicrous speed feel. Aside from that, it was your stock standard racing game from the Need for Speed brand: Cheesy stories packed into a moderately decent frame and an open world to explore that wasn’t hamstrung by DLC adverts. Not bad, but not exactly memorable either.

The other big complaint from fans, was that Need for Speed Heat wasn’t Need for Speed Underground/ Most Wanted/ Underground 2. Veterans of the series have been dying to one of the more classic titles in the long-running series given a 4K coat of paint, and it looks like one may be on the way soon enough.

Over on Amazon UK (Cheers Pure Xbox), Need for Speed Hot Pursuit: Remastered was briefly listed and then gone in 60 seconds. Most likely a placeholder for something, the listing originally detailed a November 13 release date and a price tag of £35. Which is just mad, because I can’t honestly imagine any other big game studio wanting to add a new challenger to the release date schedule at so late in the year and so close to Cyberounk 2077.

For what it’s worth, a November release would be a fine way to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Hot Pursuit, so there may be some method to the madness here. Technically the third game to bear the Hot Pursuit title when it was released, 2010’s Need for Speed allowed players to hit the road as either an outlaw or a law enforcerin the open-world setting that had become standard for the franchise at that point.

It was bloody brilliant on release, offering a ton of activities, fast cars and it looked like a million dollars at the time. Features which have all become run of the mill a decade later, but don’t underestimate what a few litres of nostalgia will do to your rose-tinted engine, if EA pops the hood on this remaster in an upcoming reveal.

