Loot and Shoot with Space Punks. It Borders on Insanity…

So the Polish Studio that brought you Shadow Warrior, Flying Wild Hog, has announced Space Punks, which looks a lot like a top down Borderlands…

Errrr…..yeah…okay. NOT BORDERLANDS, NOT BORDERLANDS, NOT BORDERLANDS….

Here is the Official Trailer:

It’s a co-op, sci-fi looter-shooter and is described by the developer as a “true living game”…..I still can’t get the Borderlands vibe out of my mind….anyway, with a “living, breathing gameworld.”

An official description of Top Down Borderlands, erm, sorry (damn you Kaas), Space Punks reads:

“A top-down looter shooter, Space Punks features crazy, over-the-top action in a unique, irreverent sci-fi setting. Players are given the chance to blast their way to fame, glory and wealth by taking on lucrative contracts on far-flung planets against impossible odds.

Space Punks is designed to be a living, breathing, and ever-changing gameworld – a true living game built in line with Flying Wild Hog’s creative mission to make action-packed, fast-paced, and wholeheartedly unique titles that transport players into unexpected and exciting new worlds.”

Well, there you have it. Straight from the Borderlands, erm, Hogs mouth.

Space Borderlands….erm….Space Punks will enter early access on PeeThee on 14 July, followed by an open beta. Console versions are due for release in 2022, but there is no mention of which consoles.

It Borders on insanity and might be fun…

