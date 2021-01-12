Lucasfilm Games is back from the dead, will serve as collective banner for all Star Wars games

In an age where computer monitors had junk in the trunk, and console controllers had enough wire to trip you up in the middle of a midnight fridge raid, there was a brand synonymous with quality: LucasFilm Games. Not just the publisher of some terrific Star Wars games, LucasFilm Games also pumped out the likes of Full Throttle, Grim Fandango, and several trips to Monkey Island through its homegrown developer LucasArts Games.

A golden age followed, with a number of games (good and horrendously bad!) rolling out with a LucasFilm sticker slapped on them. The company’s days were numbered when a certain mouse knocked on its doors in the 2010s, and by 2012 LucasFilm Games was done, its final title being Angry Birds Star Wars. With a bit of Force magic that would make the Night Sisters of Dathomir jealous, the brand is back from the dead though!

Disney has announced that all upcoming and future Star Wars games will be grouped together under the umbrella of LucasFilm Games, which is “the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm”. The idea is to do what Microsoft and Sony have done for its various first-party offerings: Sony has PlayStation Studios for its numerous offerings, whereas Xbox Game Studios is where you can find all of Microsoft’s games.

Lucasfilm Games is now the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm, a name that encompasses the company’s rich catalog of video games and its eye toward the future.

To get the ball rolling, LucasFilm Games released a sizzle reel of more recent Star Wars games that doesn’t include a hint about The Force Unleashed 3 finally being greenlit for development:

The big question though is how this will affect EA games. Andrew House’s house of electronic arts nabbed the lucrative license to pump out Star Wars games back in the early 2010s, and will continue to do so for a good number of years to come. After all, the sizzle reel above is pretty much pure EA productions in that sphere. What EA’s involvement will be in the years to come remains to be seen, but until then Lucasfilm Games can be found on both Facebook and Twitter where more announcements will be made.

