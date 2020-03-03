Marvel Future Revolution is an open world action RPG starring Earth’s mightiest on mobile

If there are two things that I love, it’s comic book characters decked out in their Galactus-smashing best and an endless quest to level up numbers with a satisfying ‘DING’ every time I grab a chunk of experience points from smashing stuff. Marvel Future Revolution is looking to the fresh scratching stick for that itch a few years after Marvel Heroes Omega was abandoned, combining RPG elements based on Netmarble’s Marvel Future Fight with a big upgrade.

Netmarble’s also working on this one, and so far it looks like the emphasis will once again be on co-op play and looking as fashionable as can be. For a price, probably. Anyway, here’s a fancy story trailer for Marvel Future Revolution that doesn’t show off any gameplay at all!

And here are some more videos on the sandboxes you’ll smash, the villains you’ll face and the fancy treads you’ll be wearing!

As a qualified expert in Guesstimation mathematics, I can already drop a three trillion word thesis on how the game will probably function: You’ll select a hero, run around New York lowering property values as you make HYDRA and AIM goons question why they signed up for cannon fodder duty and you’ll unleash special attacks that help you get stronger and stuff. Throw in some unlockable outfit and characters from Marvel’s Omniverse (which can probably be purchased for a few bucks extra) and you’ve got yourself a game.

“For fans that have dreamed of exploring the Marvel Universe in a sprawling, open-world setting, MARVEL Future Revolution gives players the chance to not only journey through these strange new locations, but also customise their favourite Heroes into never-before-seen costume combos,” said Bill Rosemann, VP and Head of Creative at Marvel Games in a press release that had more accurate information that my previous paragraph.

We’re excited to be working with Netmarble once again after nearly five years of continued success with MARVEL Future Fight, and look forward to MARVEL Future Revolution providing countless hours of fun for players to battle alongside their friends and save our universe.

You know what? I’ll take it. Marvel Future Fight may have been as mobile a game as could be, but as a late-night digital junk food binge that actually had a properly solid engine powering some surprisingly good combat underneath the hood, it was damn good fun. If Marvel Future Revolution provides more of the same, I’m down for that.

Last Updated: