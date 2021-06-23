Marvel’s Avengers glitch exposes players’ IP addresses

Marvel’s Avengers has had a rough existence. I think it’s fair to say that it badly botched its live service portions, making it one of the most ridiculed games of 2020. One would hope the game would improve with time, and in some avenues it has. Yet when you hear that a recent content update has introduced a bug that exposes players’ IP addresses, that doesn’t really sound like much of an improvement. A fan of the game pointed out that their personal information had been revealed on stream, prompting some folks to look into it properly.

We are currently testing a solution to the issue of personal information, including the player's IP address and username, being displayed on screen on PS5 and plan to deploy a hotfix tomorrow at around 8AM PT. — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 22, 2021

Contributing writer for Forbes, Paul Tassi, confirmed that the game was revealing personal information by sharing a screenshot of his experience. Tassi had the sense to censor their personal information but some folks weren’t so lucky. The official Marvel’s Avengers Twitter later tweeted out that it was aware of the problem. “We are currently testing a solution to the issue of personal information, including the player’s IP address and username, being displayed on screen on PS5 and plan to deploy a hotfix tomorrow at around 8AM PT,” reads the tweet.

The developers of the game have also advised players on PlayStation 5 to avoid sharing screenshots or streaming the game. This isn’t exactly the kind of news you want going around your game when you’re on the verge of dropping its next major expansion. War for Wakanda, which was shown off during Square Enix’s E3 showcase, introduces Black Panther into the game as he attempts to stop the villainous Klaw from besieging the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

