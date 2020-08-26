Marvel’s Avengers will reveal a new post-launch hero next week

Earth’s mightiest heroes are about to expand like my waistline at an all you can eat Twinkie buffet. A new war table livestream kicks off on September 1 for Marvel’s Avengers, just days before the launch of the game. According to Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, “the presentation will include numerous world-exclusive reveals, such as an in-depth look at the first post-launch story season for the Avengers Initiative, and the unveiling of an additional post-launch playable hero.”

On the additional roster side of Marvel’s Avengers, we already know that Spider-Man will spin a few webs in the game as a PS4 and a PS5 exclusive, while guy with sharp sticks and some string AKA Hawkeye will also arrive on the scene soon enough. So who could be joining the fight against Advanced Idea Mechanics next? A while back, some data-mining in the beta turned up this list of characters within the game’s files:

Captain Marvel

She-Hulk

Kate Bishop

War Machine

Peter Parker

Ant-Man

Wasp

Vision

Black Panther

Doctor Strange

Falcon

Mar-Vell

Mockingbird

Quake

Winter Soldier

Scarlet Witch

Hulkbuster

That’s a solid list right there, of characters who could easily fit into the playable archetypes currently available. Between skill, power and more outlandish abilities, I wouldn’t be too surprised to see a name from that list pop up during the war table. You can tune in from 7PM CET/ 10AAM PT, if you’re curious to see who will be punching awesome androids. In other Avengers news, numbers from the beta have just come in! Here’s a quick breakdown of the numbers from Billy Crystal D and Square Enos:

Almost 4.8 million people played

More than 3.5 billion enemies were given a right kicking

Less than 5% of players (240,000) maxed out a character

Iron Man’s Chroma Lux costume was the most popular purchase in the marketplace because shiny

Not too shabby. I’m still keen on the game, which looks to be this generation’s Destiny: Undeniably flawed, but there’s a gem of fun beating underneath its more irksome design issues. Consider my interest assembled and invested in what the game could eventually be once Crystal Dynamics starts cracking away on the big picture from player feedback.

