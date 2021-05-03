May 2021 video game release schedule – Tall ladies and the best shop on the citadel

We’ve finally cornered the month of May in an abandoned amusement, and thanks to our cunning trap involving the use of a great Dane and one properly zoinked-out dude, we can finally see who’s really under this mask! GASP! Q4 2021? You were the culprit responsible for scaring all those promiscuous teens away from the abandoned mall? If it wasn’t for us meddling game journalists, you’d have probably gotten away with it as well.

It’s a surprisingly busy month ahead, that builds on the hype of Returnal and New Pokemon Snap to deliver a stunning number of games. The big meal ticket this month is obviously Resident Evil Village, which arrives early with its tall lady goodness on May 7. From there, the rest of the month is positively stacked. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla heads to Ireland with its first expansion, Hood: Outlaws & Legends drops some merry multiplayer heist action, and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition hits the scene with a vastly improved package that’ll make me cry 4K tears if I manage to kill Tali again.

PC players can get their hands on underrated zombie apocalypse Days Gone, Rust heads to console if you’re into that sort of punishing genre, and Biomutant is almost upon us. Seriously, I am proper hyped for that game. Between all of them are a number of other games squeezed into place, making for a pretty chunky month with around 50 games, ports, and expansions in total. Give or take. Here’s the entire list to peruse!

May 3

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

May 4

Wreckfest (PS5)

May 6

Highrisers (PC)

Skate City (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

May 7

Resident Evil Village (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia)

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (PC)

Flowing Lights (PC, Xbox One, Switch)

May 10

Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Mad Devils (PC)

May 12

Retro Machina (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Sherwood Extreme – Steam Early Access (PC)

May 13

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon – Steam Early Access (PC)

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition

May 14

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir (Switch)

Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind (Switch)

May 18

Days Gone (PC)

Essays on Empathy (PC)

Snowrunner (Switch, Steam)

Arcaea (Switch)

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Void Terrarium Plus (PS5)

May 19

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey (PC)

May 20

Of Bird and Cage (PC)

Open Country (PC)

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed (Switch, PS4)

Angelique Luminarise (Switch)

Just Die Already (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

Rune Factory (Switch)

The Longest Road on Earth (PC, iOS, Android)

The Wild at Heart (PC, Xbox One)

Uncharted Waters 4 with Power-Up Kit HD Version (PC, Switch)

May 21

Miitopia (Switch)

Kowloon High-School Chronicle (Switch)

Rust Console Edition (PS4, Xbox One)

Knockout City (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

May 25

Biomutant (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Erica (PC)

Capcom Arcade Stadium (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

King of Seas (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster (PC, PS4, Switch)

Maneater (Switch)

Weaving Tides (PC, Switch)

May 27

Earth Defence Force: World Brothers (PC, PS4, Switch)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Fighting EX Layer: Another Dash (Switch)

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Tantei Bokumetsu (Switch, PS4)

May 28

World’s End Club (Switch)

Song of Horror (PS4, Xbox One)

