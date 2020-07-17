Microsoft has discontinued production of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S digital edition

It’s official! The days of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition consoles are numbered. With production on the Xbox Series X currently ramping up, Microsoft’s looking to sunset their current systems ahead of the launch of the next generation of gaming. While the beefiest Xbox and its lighter sibling won’t be around for much longer, the Xbox One S that sits in the middle of the spectrum of affordability and pure hardware will still be produced and distributed globally.

“As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge.

Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally.

Rumours of a discontinuation of these consoles have been circulating for a few weeks now, with that whispering in the shadows now claiming that Microsoft will show off a second and cheaper Xbox codenamed “Lockheart” in next week’s first-party games livestream. Apparently the cheaper alternative, Lockheart’s hardware is similar to that of the Xbox One X, includes an SSD storage option and will trim the disc drive from its frame. Microsoft says that the rumoured console won’t be shown off in next week’s event, as that showcase is purely for their first-party games.

I know everyone is excited for Xbox Games Showcase next Thursday. Seen some wild expectations so if helpful this show has one focus, games. No business, devices or similar news, just games. A whole show about hour long focused on games. Hope you enjoy it! https://t.co/eIPBsJtLbJ — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) July 16, 2020

Its been a short but sweet run for the Xbox One X. First teased at E3 2016 and then hitting the shelves in November 2017, the powerhouse system still currently stands as the most powerful console on the market, paving the way for Microsoft’s 4K ambitions in the game space. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition has been out for just over a year, a more moderately priced console that emphasised Microsoft’s Game Pass service and digital future.

