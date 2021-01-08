Microsoft hasn’t forgotten about the missing Final Fantasy games promised for Xbox Game Pass

Back at the tailend of 2019, Xbox announced that (surprise!) more games were on the way for its all-you-can-play Game Pass service. The big takeaway here was that Square Enix was joining in on the fun, and had revealed at XO19 that all of its major single-player Final Fantasy games would be added to Games Pass as well. That list included:

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy X

Final Fantasy X-2

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XIII: The first one

Final Fantasy XIII: The second one

Final Fantasy XIII: I still can’t believe there was a third one

So far, only Final Fantasies 7,8,9, and 15 have made it to Game Pass in the 14 months since that announcement was made. So where are the rest of them? In a statement to TrueAchievements, a spokesperson for Microsoft said:

No wait, that’s wrong, the spokesperson actually confirmed that while the games haven’t been forgotten, they will come to Game Pass…eventually. “As we announced at X019, we are excited to bring the Final Fantasy franchise to gamers with Xbox Game Pass,” the spokesperson said with a level 99 PR-aga spell.

We have done so throughout 2020 and will continue to do so in 2021 and beyond. We look forward to announcing specific launch dates for more Final Fantasy titles in the future.

I’m particularly keen on filling a few gaps in my Final Fantasy experience. I never played FF12, and while I hated FF13, I’ve heard good things about its sequels. The remasters of X, X-2, and XII have been particularly good, but the Final Fantasy VIII remaster that I spent my holiday break playing was a fantastic blast from the past.

And I crap thee not, I can now say that I’ve finished Final Fantasy 8 on seven different gaming platforms. As soon as Square Enix manages to port it over to a Samsung fridge, I’ll be ready to play it there as well. While snacking on various leftovers during rounds of Triple Triad.

