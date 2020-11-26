Microsoft is looking into why the PS5 is outperforming the Xbox Series X in the games department

The numbers don’t lie: Microsoft has the more powerful console in the new age of gaming. One of the running jokes in the last-generation of gaming was how the original Xbone was regularly outclassed by the PS5, offering less bang for buck in the visual department. For the Xbox Series X, Microsoft went for broke and designed a console of monolithic proportions that had all the terror floppies and other fancy tech that my Pacific Rim-obsessed brain just cannot parse.

That doesn’t mean that the PlayStation 5 is a slouch either! There’s plenty of bleeding edge tech within its own frame, but at the same time there is a definitive gap between the two consoles when you’re talking tech specs. So why is the PS5 matching and sometimes even bettering the Xbox Series X? According to technical super-sleuths Digital Foundry, the PS5 delivers more detail and frames in games such as Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Dirt 5.

Further investigation from The Verge suggests that because developers received their Xbox development kits later than they did the PS5 and were also only allowed to submit their games for certification from June, resulted in them needing to play catch-up. Microsoft isn’t taking this lying down though, and says that it is working to close the gap against the PS5.

“We are aware of performance issues in a handful of optimized titles on Xbox Series X|S and are actively working with our partners to identify and resolve the issues to ensure an optimal experience,” a Microsoft spokesperson said to The Verge.

As we begin a new console generation, our partners are just now scratching the surface of what next-gen consoles can do and minor bug fixes are expected as they learn how to take full advantage of our new platform. We are eager to continue working with developers to further explore the capability of Xbox Series X|S in the future.

That being said, you can’t go wrong with either console. The quick review on the Xbox Series X is that it’s a brilliant cube for junk food gaming binges, perhaps too comfortable in its own skin but still a solid performer. The PS5 on the other hand, is what I’d call the next-gen wow factor. It looks the part, it feels the part with its Dualsense controller, and games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales sell that technology beautifully.

