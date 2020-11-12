Microsoft kindly asks you to stop blowing vape smoke into your Xbox Series X

No console is immune from launch day technical hiccups, but the Xbox Series X appears to be the most solid unit that has ever come out of the house of Bill Gates. It’s well-ventilated, the box it ships in can protect it from even the most pissed off of couriers venting their frustrations on anything marked “fragile”, and it’ll help ease any lingering PTSD from the red ring of death that plagued Xbox 360 owners several gaming generations back.

That’s not to say that some people haven’t had problems with their absolute units. If you were browsing the net yesterday, you probably saw a clip like this go viral:

CANSADO de las FAKE NEWS.



Os dejo un video MIO explicando porque es Fake lo de la consola "Quemada" y como han logrado este efecto incluso estando la consola "APAGADA" pic.twitter.com/LfXzIBSu6N — Xbox Studio (@XboxStudio) November 11, 2020

While that appears to be an Xbox Series X testing out next-gen campfire technology, it’s actually a cheeky ruse that’s easy to pull off provided that you’re fond of puffing out self-righteous hipster smoke at a level that would raise even the eyebrows of your local Bob Marley fan club. As you’d notice, the clips are only a few seconds long, because the trick comes from vape-users blowing smoke into the bottom of the Xbox Series X and then filming it once the fan starts spinning up and blows all the huff-puffery out the top.

It’s a little joke to earn some quick Internet points, but it’s one that you really shouldn’t be doing lest you wind up damaging the internal hardware with your disgusting pine-apple-scented nicotine. “We can’t believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X,” reads a tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account.

We're sure we'll look back on this and laugh. — Xbox (@Xbox) November 12, 2020

So there you have it. Your Xbox Series X is not on the verge of burning your house down as part of a billion-dollar revenge scheme for joining in on the Xbone joke from 2014.

