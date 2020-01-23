Modern Wafare’s massive 48GB 1.13 update is now live, reports of it corrupting data

The latest update introduces a host of new unlockables, loadout slots, game modes and a new weapon, the crossbow.

Remember the good old days when game updates were only a couple of gigs? Those were simpler times, to be sure. When the latest game needed to be patched and/or updated and you could still play it that same night? Magical times indeed. Unfortunately, it seems those days are long behind us as I discovered this piece of news first-hand without having done any prior reading on it. Only recently having started playing Modern Warfare (and loving my time with it), I haven’t been following the roadmap as close as those that have been with the game since day one. So imagine my surprise when I fire up Battle.net last night, only to be greeted by an update. “Sure, go ahead, Modern Warfare. How bad could it be? Probably just a small patch”.

48 GIGABYTES LATER.

I say later but it’s still downloading because that’s just what my Internet is like. I went and looked it up after the fact and it seems the game’s 1.13 update went live last night, bring in a range of new content for players to experience and work towards. You can read the full list of patch notes in Infinity Ward’s official blogpost for the update, but for now let’s just go over the more important additions.

First of all, a new weapon has been added to the game: The Crossbow. Unlocked by getting 5 kills in 25 different matches with a Marksman Rifle with a Reflex Optic, it’s a loooooooong mission that should take players a good amount of time to finish. The crossbow is one of the more iconic weapons in Call of Duty so it see it return through a free update is a nice addition to the game. Beyond the crossbow, players will now be able to get into Capture the Flag again as it enters rotation alongside Shoot The Strip, which is taking the place of Shoothouse 24/7. Aniyah Palace is also being added back into rotation for Ground War. Players will now also have access to five additional loadout slots to add an extra element of customisation in the heat of battle.

While these additions are no doubt exciting, they have unfortunately been marred by reports that the 1.13 update has been corrupting player’s data. Infinity Ward has issued a statement on Twitter regarding the data corruption, saying:

“We’re currently investigating an issue where players are getting an error prompt informing them their data is corrupt or did not download properly. Please do not select either option, but please hard close your application. Thank you for your patience while we work on this issue”, which was greeted with both vitriolic anger and disappointment by players.

In an official blogpost, Infinity Ward further explained the problem by stating, “If you were presented with the error prompt and did not click “Yes” and closed the game, your stats are still intact. Feel free to play as usual. If you did click “Yes” – you most likely noticed your stats in the combat record, leaderboards, custom classes, and Operators were reset. Nothing related to your progression was lost, so your rank, XP, Battle Pass progression, weapon progression, unlocks, purchases, etc., are all still intact”.

“We’re actively working on a fix for this, but do not have one to deploy tonight. You are still able to play the game as usual, and your progression will still track, but please be aware that once we do have a fix, we may have to roll back your stats to the state they were in prior to today’s update”.

So while the hefty update is bringing some anticipated new content to the game it seems that not all is well within the Modern Warfare community. I’m unsure of whether or not my data’s been corrupted because it’s still downloading but that’s more of a me problem than anything else.

