Monster Hunter Rise Gets PC Release Date and Demo Dated

Monster Hunter Rise was released on Nintendo Switch earlier this year, promising a PC release sometime later. Now PC players can rejoice as Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Rise will make its way to Steam on January 12, 2022.

The PC port will also have some cool extra features that are not available on the Switch version. The PC release will include all content previously available, but this version will also allow players to play the game in 4K with widescreen monitors and have an unlocked framerate. It will also feature optimized controls for mouse and keyboard and have sharper textures than the Switch version. The upcoming Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise will also be released for PC and Switch at the same time when it releases sometime during the summer of 2022.

Capcom has also announced that a game demo will be releasing on October 13 on Steam; it will feature all 14 weapons included in the final game, giving you a good taste of the game.

We were also giving some more information on the Sunbreak expansion. The main monster shown in the game’s trailer is an elder dragon called Malzeno, and that the player will have a new base of operations. At the same time, Capcom has also announced a Ghost ‘n Goblins Resurrection collaboration releasing on October 29. In addition, a Sonic collaboration will also be happening sometime later this year.

Are you excited about Monster Hunter Rise coming to PC? Will you be picking it up?

Comment down below.

Last Updated: