Monster Hunter’s first full trailer has no shortage of dragons or Milla Jovovich

Monster Hunter: I don’t get it and it has never been my thing, but if there’s something I do understand, it’s dragons, massive swords, and Milla Jovovich wielding said weapons against the deadliest of game. That’s pretty much the crux of the story for Monster Hunter, which features Jovovich has a heavily armed fish out of water desperate to get back to our regular slightly-less-crazy reality and not end up as dragon doodoo.

There’s also a bunch of other cannon fodder along for the ride, but I can already tell that those grunts are wearing the equivalent of a Star Trek red shirt in this adaptation. Here’s the trailer:

And here’s the official movie synopsis!

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

That looks…entirely alright. It’s your typical Paul “not related to Wes” Anderson: Flashy, cheesy and starring his wife in the lead role. It looks authentic enough with the Rathalos and Diablos monsters lurking around the wastelands, and Tony Jaa’s always good for a few ass-kicking scenes. At the very least, I’m just thankful Uwe Boll isn’t helming this project.

Monster Hunter is currently scheduled for a December 30 release on the few remaining big screens in the cinema wild.

Last Updated: