Mortal Kombat 11 Friendships are the cathartic content that I’ve been craving

I’ve had a strange thought (to add to my arsenal of already odd musings, like wondering how quickly I could get morbidly obese if I put my mind to it), regarding conflict. Maybe…maybe I don’t need to rip someone’s spine out of their torso and play jumprope with it to prove y point. Maybe I don’t need to turn my opponent into bloody giblets or make them violently vomit my insect spawn as it wears their body as fashionable summer gear.

I’m starting to think that what we need right now…is friendship. And that’s exactly what all Mortal Kombat 11 players are getting next week, as Netherrealm introduces the classic match-ending finisher of affection to the Earthrealm mix! Teased a few weeks back, Mortal Kombat 11 After Maths Class Aftermath is adding a touch of the silly and the absurd to its roster, finishing moves designed to leave a smile on your face instead of gratuitous slashes of blood on your TV screen.

And so far? They look like absolutely cathartic fun.

I don’t know about you, but I simply adore this level of silliness. From Jax’s sax to Skarlet being incredibly proud of her awful art, I’m grinning from ear to ear. The real treat here is how NetherRealm did a delightful trolling of its own fanbase, as players have been asking for Mileena to be added to the game for ages. Well good news! She technically is in Mortal Kombat 11 now…as an extra in Kitana’s Friendship finisher.

Yes, Mileena is in Kitana's Friendship. No, Mileena is not playable. #MKAftermath pic.twitter.com/XMx9HKnGAB — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) May 18, 2020

Now that’s a level of pranking I can get behind. Mortal Kombat 11 will add Friendships for free, alongside stage fatalities and the new Dead Pool, Soul Chamber, Kronika’s Keep and RetroKade Stages on May 26.

