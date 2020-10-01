Mortal Kombat 11’s final DLC character could be Rambo

I’d done it. I’d beaten Mortal Kombat 11 with every character, performed every fatality, and I’d opened every damn chest on Shang Tsung’s island. Was it over? Nope! NOTHING IS OVER! At least not when there’s news that more DLC characters are on the way for Mortal Kombat 11. This year’s fresh new Aftermath expansion introduced some great new additions to the roster, such as Fujin and the freakin’ future of law enforcement, Robocop.

Part of the charm of seeing these new characters has been trying to figure out which pop culture legends would be a perfect fit for NetherRealm’s fighting game franchise. Robocop and the Terminator were naturals, due to their 1980s roots in which they painted entire cinemas red with blood and bloody penis bits. The latest update for Mortal Kombat 11 was mined for any juicy details, and according to modder thethiny, the final three DLC spots have been taken by Rain, Mileena, and John Rambo.

Yes, that Rambo.

Mileena has been a fan-favourite for a while now, with NetherRealm teasing her inclusion for ages, going so far as to even include a character model of the toothy princess in Kitana’s friendship finisher. Rain was a DLC character in Mortal Kombat 9, and was then reduced to a one-and-done fight in Mortal Kombat X.

But Rambo? His inclusion would finally settle the debate between who the biggest action movie star of all time finally us, once the likeness of Sylvester Stallone goes one on one with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator. Rambo is also perfect for Mortal Kombat: He has skills, cinematic pedigree and he can probably show Kano how to really use a knife in combat. Throw in a few skins from his First and Last Blood appearances, and you’ve got yourself the perfect package.

Hell, he already has the grisliest fatality that only NetherRealm could do justice to within its game engine. Warning, it’s super-gory in case you haven’t seen the best Home Alone movie yet:

More of that please. I get that many of you are still pining for Ash from the Evil Dead to show up in Mortal Kombat 11 before NetherRealm calls it a day, but I’d happily have John Rambo ripping throats out instead.

