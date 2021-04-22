Necromunda: Hired Gun looks like an action-packed good time in latest trailer

Remember Space Hulk: Deathwing? As far as Warhammer games go, it was faithful to the point where it was kind of boring. Being strapped in Hulkbuster army powered by the divine might of a God-Emperor on life support while fending off mobs of barely-legal Xenomorph knock-offs should not be boring.

That being said, I’m willing to give developer Streum On a second chance because its next Warhammer 40K game looks like a total 180. It’s basically Doom with Warhammer flavour, sumptuous visuals, and a cybernetically-augmented mastiff who’ll rip the faces off of unlucky people for you. Game of the year folks, close the shop, call it a day, and head home.

Anyway, to prove that I haven’t been concussed after a PS3 phat boy fell on my head, here’s the latest trailer for Necromunda: Hired Gun to make sense of all my insane babbling:

Oh yeah, that’s looking good! What’s fascinating about this particular entry in the Warhammer 40K universe is that instead of chainsawing your way through a mob of WAARGH! Boys or Tyranids, you’ll be fighting against your fellow human scum. Humanity may constantly be on the verge of extinction, but the Imperium of Man has managed to produce a sizable population since it took to the stars and began colonising worlds. Fortunately, a large part of the overall population are still bloodthirsty bastards with pure malice in their veins, so you want feel that bad about letting cyber-rover loose on them.

While every location in Necromunda is a gauntlet of bullets and death-traps, there is some breathing room to be had in the game’s central hub of Martyr’s End. This is where players will grab contracts, upgrade their cybernetics, and prepare for their next mission. Just don’t forget to get some treats for your pooch while you’re there. He’s a really good boy.

Necromunda: Hired Gun arrives on June 1 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

