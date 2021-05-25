New Dying Light 2 reveal stream scheduled for May 27

The dead are ready to rise once again. Dying Light 2 developer Techland has been teasing something for the last week, and has today announced that more info on the long-in-development game will be revealed in a Twitch stream on May 27 at 9PM CET. In case you’ve been riding the zombie apocalypse out for the last couple of years, Dying Light 2 is the follow-up to the first game from 2015.

A super-duper tense sandbox of undead hordes and parkour, the gritty first-person survival thriller’s unique mechanic was its day-night cycle that could reduce even the most confident of survivors into a quivering mess once the sun set. The game’s tagline of “good night and good luck” wasn’t just some cunning marketing.

Since then, Dying Light has been supported with a bunch of DLC while Techland got to work on the sequel. Recently, the studio started tweeting “Are You Dying 2 Know More?” teases. Development on the game has been quiet over the last year or two, but what is known is that Techland is going all in on a post-apocalyptic world where your choices have a more direct impact on your surroundings.

Are you a saviour of the world or even worse than the infected monsters who have emerged as the new dominant lifeform? That’s up to you, although you’ll be seeing just how much of a bastard you can be when Techland shows off more of the game on May 27.

