New Joker gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 gives you what you freakin’ deserve

Let’s put a smile on that face! A couple of months after release, and Mortal Kombat 11 has already had its fair share of bonus fighters provided that you were willing to cough up some koin to obtain them. Want the best sorcerer that NetherRealm has to offer? Shang Tsung in all his 1995 glory was more than up to the task of taking a few souls down. Hair metal with a voice to match? Then you probably grabbed Sindel as soon as she popped up for download.

How about an Earthrealm agent of chaos then, a clown prince of crime and a harlequin of hate? Then you’re probably going to the Joker on your side, as the ace of knaves is now ready to once again paint the town red. With your various blodily fluids that is. Here’s the Joker, in action:

Unpredictable, violent and incredibly dangerous, The Joker is chaos personified. The infamous clown has terrorized the streets of Gotham City and targeted Batman’s closest allies.

Is it just me, or is the Joker’s Batman hand-puppet too good? If you want to try your hand at him, the Joker will be available as an early access bonus for season pass owners on January 28, with general access rolling from February 4. Even better, there’ll be some other DC themed skins for current characters as well: Noob Saibot gets a Batman Who Laughs makeover, Kitana looks purrfect as Catwoman, Baraka breaks into some Killer Croc leather and Geras is ready to introduce the anti-life equation to your face as Darkseid.

