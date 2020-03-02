New leaks claim that Riot’s competitive shooter codenamed Project A is called Valorant (Update: Now officially revealed)

Update: It’s official! Riot’s competitive shooter is indeed called Valorant. Here’s the trailer for it:

And here’s the elevator pitch!

Here’s what we think it takes for you to trust a game enough to invest: 128-tick servers, at least 30 frames per second on most min-spec computers (even dating back a decade), 60 to 144 FPS on modern gaming rigs, a global spread of datacenters aimed at <35ms for players in major cities around the world, a netcode we’ve been obsessing over for years, and a commitment to anti-cheat from day one.Shooting in VALORANT is precise, consequential, and highly-lethal – we want you to win on your skill and strategy alone.

Riot, home of League of Legends and pretty much just that, is on the verge of being known for more than just that one time that the collaborated with Louis Vuitton for a fashion shoot. Weird times man. Last year saw the studio announce that they’d be investing a few of their many millions of dollars into new projects, ranging from storytelling expansions of the League of Legends universe to even a dedicated fighting game. One other tantalising project? A brand new first-person shooter, one which threw tactics into the mix and is currently only known as Project A.

Project A has been shrouded in secrecy since then, but it looks like the lid may have been lifted on what’s cooking in that pot! During the weekend, IGN apparently leaked their preview of the game that will be known as Valorant. Here’s a look at the screenshots from Rod “Slasher” Breslau:

second batch of of Valorant screenshots from IGN. one map looks a bit like Mirage pic.twitter.com/JT0BVaT27K March 1, 2020

Looks alright! Back in October, Riot detailed how Project A/Valorant will lean heavily into hero shooter mechanics, with a team of veteran developers looking to “evolve” the idea of the tactical shooter by throwing in a whole heap of improved style, action and technology that some online shooters seem to struggle with maintaining.

So far it looks entirely alright, like a mix of Counterstrike GO and Overwatch. Maybe there’s a market there, and maybe Riot is on to something. Previews from streamers and vloggers will apparently be out soon, as Riot is sparing no expense in flying people out to have a look at their game and convince them that Valorant is the future of competitive first-person action. Pretty sure Apex Legends will have something to say about that.

