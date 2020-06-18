A creepy new NPC was revealed for Hollow Knight: Silksong through a sinister riddle

You should stop what you’re doing right now and go play Hollow Knight. If you’re at work, go home. If you’re driving, pull over and whip out a Switch. If you’ve just finished playing Hollow Knight, relaunch it and play it again. It is undoubtedly one of the finest, most enveloping games of the past year and while it certainly has a large following of fans, we need more.

We’re all patiently waiting for Team Cherry’s follow-up Hollow Knight: Silksong and there haven’t been too many new tidbits of information as of late. What started out life as DLC for Hollow Knight eventually grew in scope to the point where the developers cut their losses and just ended up turning it into its own game. A game that we still know very little about. Well, we know a little more about it now.

Although I doubt there’s anything little about The Huntress, despite the fact that everything in Hollow Knight is an insect. Fans discovered the new NPC after a series of riddles were decoded and led them to a GIF of the tall and lanky character. Once the code was cracked, the fan behind the sleuthing was linked to a zip file that was protected with the password “huntress”. Within the file there was an image of the new character, a gif of her in the game and some rather cryptic lines of dialogue:

“Ssssppiiiderr, Your ssstench is strange yet similar… Have you come bearing the organs of others? Or would you offer your own? Gift your sshell’s warm insidess as ssweet feast for my brood’sss birth-meal?”

Anyone who’s played the first game is likely to know that strange strings of sentences like that are all too common in the world of Hallownest.

A description also gleaned from the solved riddle speaks of The Huntress as:

A towering old predator, awaiting her children to come. Though her attention is fixed on her task, she seems to know much about the waning state of Pharloom, scorning the Citadel above and the hapless pilgrims that make their ascent towards it.

Look, it’s not exactly a release date but at the same time, cryptic teases like this are always so much fun to follow. Keep on doing the work of The Radiance, Team Cherry.

