Nioh 2 gets a new story trailer and reveals its post-launch DLC plans

It’s not new, it’s Nioh…2. EXCLAMATION MARK! With samurai being all the rage lately, Team Ninja’s hard as Vibranium nails epic is making a return this year to feudal Japan. Who can you trust in a land of mystery, spirits with a grudge against the living and Steven Seagal ranting about how he should have nabbed the role of The Last Samurai and definitely not Tom Cruise?

Probably the sharp lump of steel at your side, lovingly folded over and over again until it was sharper than a Jimmy Carr comeback at a heckler. That’s pretty much your role in Nioh 2, as you take control of Hideyoshi and hulk out thanks to the demonic Yokai inside of you that wants to get its bloodlust on. All this, and more in the story trailer below for Nioh 2 which sets you on your task of hunting down rogue monsters across the land of the rising sun. Let’s see James May film an episode in this section of Japan:

Master the lethal art of the samurai in this brutal masocore action role-playing game… for death is coming. Journey to 1555 feudal Japan, a country gripped in the misery and madness of endless warfare. A place where monsters and evil spirits infest a land of natural beauty and menacing peril, where everyone from the smallest child to the bravest warrior lives in constant fear of the spiritual beings known as yokai Play as a mute rogue living as a hired mercenary and renowned yokai hunter. Born to and abandoned by human and yokai parents, you are burdened with the ability to take on supernatural yokai form. Can you survive the treacherous Sengoku era and terrifying Dark Realm?

Beyond that, Team Ninja also outlined plans for Nioh 2’s DLC. There’ll be three major releases after launch, each one focused on expanding upon the storyline and adding a hefty amount of gameplay to the overall game. “We have 3 major DLC releases planned, with each focusing on a different storyline that pre-dates the events of Nioh 2, promising hours of additional gameplay that will provide plenty of challenge for those thirsting for more,” Team Ninja’s creative director Tom Lee explained on the PS Blog.

Similar to the original Nioh, players can expect new weapons, new combat abilities and new characters, with each DLC incorporating both multiple main and sub-missions.

Not exactly my cup of tea, as I usually regard games such as Nioh or Sekiro as the type of punishing experiences which require a safe word due to their masochistic nature. A safe word which usually looks like this whenever you start a boss fight:

Nioh 2 will be out on March 13 for ye olde PS4.

