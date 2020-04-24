No Man’s Sky has “ambitious” update plans for 2020

No Man’s Sky may just be one of the greatest redemption stories of this gaming era. Arriving in a state that could be generously referred to as undercooked, Hello Games weathered a storm of vitriol and online abuse as they kept burning the midnight oil to make the definitive space exploration game. It took some time, but No Man’s Sky eventually evolved into a space spectacle, a lovingly crafted passion project on a grand scale.

And then Hello Games went above and beyond.

Ever since No Man’s Sky rewrote its own rulebook, Hello Games have been steadily pumping out free content that have fleshed the universe out brilliantly. Sometimes literally! A recent update saw the emergence of bio-organic spaceships to grow and pilot, you can now build giant mechs to do stuff with and there’s still more to come. Over the course of several expansions since 2016, No Man’s Sky has added significantly chunky expansions to its world, but 2020 will see more “ambitious” growth unveiled.

“Sometimes it’s good to take a moment and look back on the most recent steps in the No Man’s Sky journey,” Hello Games explained in a blog post.

Beginning with Synthesis, we planned to release more regularly, and it’s encouraging to look back on how this has unfolded so far. Over the past five months, we’ve released four substantial content updates – Synthesis, ByteBeat, the Living Ship and the Exo Mech – and we’re so happy with what each of those has added to the vision of the game. In addition to these content updates, we are working up some more ambitious additions to the universe, and have so much more planned for 2020 for us to feel excited about.

From 2016’s Foundation, through to Pathfinder, Atlas Rises and Next, No Man’s Sky has since become a poster child for post-launch support. Living ship and Exo Mech updates have added more to its gigantic sandbox, but if those previous examples are any indication then the rest of 2020 is going to be a hell of a big year for the humble not-so-little space exploration game.

