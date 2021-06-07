No More Heroes 1 and 2 are coming to PC

Back in the heyday of the Wii, you may have struggled to find some of the console’s more… mature titles. That’s largely because there weren’t many of them because Nintendo was still very much focused on not disappointing your grandparents. If you did want something a little more violent, fun, and ridiculously stupid, you couldn’t do much better than No More Heroes. A game about an anime-obsessed hitman with a laser sword, No More Heroes is expressly dumb in every way… and very soon you’ll be able to understand why if you own a PC.

PC versions of No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle were rated by the ESRB last week, leading many folks to expect an official announcement was imminent. The ESRB rated the games “M” which is basically the American equivalent of the FPB kicking down your door and burning your house down for owning such lewd content. Both games will release on PC on 9 June but don’t get your hopes up about any special editions or content. These are essentially just direct ports of the Wii and Switch versions of the game without motion controls. One likes to imagine how certain… self-pleasuring movements could be conducted with a mouse but some things are best left unwritten.

If you’re in the mood for some of the dumbest dialogue, over-the-top action and ridiculous characters, then you should probably check out No More Heroes 1 and 2. Travis Touchdown, the game’s protagonist, is both endlessly irritating and compelling… in a strange underdog way. You can find both games on Steam but no price is currently available. I imagine that will likely change on 9 June, upon launch.

