Nobody’s bending the knee in Destiny 2’s Season of the Chosen trailer

Destiny 2’s first season has been an interesting one in the wake of the Beyond Light campaign. Prince Uldren Sov has been reborn as an amnesiac Guardian with no knowledge of his past as the galaxy’s biggest prick, Xivu Zarath’s monsters have run riot across the solar system, and some sort of strange illness has begun infecting the Hive.

Amidst all of this, one of humanity’s oldest foes has been busy regrouping. After having their collective butts handed to them by Oryx in The Taken King expansion of the first Destiny, the Cabal sent in their big boy army known as the Red Legion to finish the fight that they’d started centuries ago. A brief victory in the last city of humanity eventually turned into a massive loss for Dominus Ghaul and his forces, and since then the Cabal has been busy licking its wounds.

There’s a new boss in town by the name of Empress Caiatl however, and she’s got a plan: Team up with the Guardians, take the fight to the Hive and finish the Sword Logic-worshipping death cult once and for all. All for the low low price of eternal subservience! What a slavings! Yeah, nobody with any Earth-born DNA in their blood is going to bend the knee to the Cabal, even if their new leader is all the rage right now because she’s 9-feet tall.

So what’s coming in Season of the Chosen? Aside from the Cabal war council that players will battle, there’s a new three-player matchmade co-op activity called Battlegrounds that’ll be added to Destiny 2, and a trio of new but old strikes. The original Destiny’s Devil’s Lair and Fallen S.A.B.E.R. strikes are getting a makeover, while a third strike unrelated to Street Fighter will roll out later in the season.

Season of the Chosen will also add plenty of new gear, provided that you have the unlocked season pass. For a handful of silver, you’ll get faster level-ups, the seasonal Praefectus armor, and Ticuu’s Divination Exotic bow. The new season kicks off next week on February 9, and will run until May 11.

