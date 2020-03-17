Not even the coronavirus can stop Cyberpunk 2077 from hitting its September release date

I’d make you a promise that this story isn’t related to COVID-19, but I’d be a bigger liar than [INSERT POLITICIAN HERE] if I did. If you ever needed an idea of the scale of the coronavirus and how it’s slapping the world with paradigm shifts, just look at how businesses in multiple fields are reacting to it. Some fare better than others as staff work from home, others fare worse.

With video games, the flow of work seems to be one that has adapted to the new status quo, as studios quarantine their employees at home and use the power of the web to get work done on projects. Take CD Projekt Red for instance, who have introduced new measures to keep its valued employees healthy and alive.

“Over the past week, we have been adapting to the situation and gradually rolling out preventative measures across our entire organization,” CDPR said in a tweet statement.

We’ve also been upgrading equipment and infrastructure and working towards enabling our employees to work remotely, from the safety of their homes. Today, as a result of that preparation, CD Projekt Red switches to full remote work for as long as it is needed. We think this will grant every team member the highest level of personal health safety. And while this is all a bit new to everyone, we are rising to the challenge and showing no signs of stopping in our effort to bring you some kick-ass role-playing action in September.

CDPR is just one of many studios adapting to the change and finding ways to carry on the good fight. In this dire time where staying home is the best way to combat a viral scourge, we all know that it’s video games which will help us remain motivated to do so. More than usual at least.

