Now that they’re on the right path, EA wants to make even more Star Wars games

Electronic Art’s handling of the Star Wars license has so far been…less than ideal. Given a monopoly on Jedi, Sith and bounty hunters, EA’s approach was a predictable one-two punch of first-person shooters that were admittedly fun, but riddled with microtransactions and “surprise mechanics”. That was then, and after unleashing a game that was so predatory in its execution that it literally rewrote the rulebook on acceptable gambling for minors, Star Wars games seem to be in a far healthier state currently.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a great example of what a Star Wars game should be: Focused, fun and not existing as an advert to squeeze extra cash out of the players who purchased the title. Star Wars Squadrons may be a more humble affair set in deep space as you fly your way into the galactic history books, but it’s another step in the right direction as EA Motive explained that all in-game cosmetics can be earned through play.

Long story short, EA seems to have found their Star Wars groove and they’re looking to stay firmly on that path. “We have a tremendous relationship with Disney. We have a tremendous relationship with Lucas,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said, via Gamespot.

We have a longstanding relationship with them going all the way back to Star Wars The Old Republic that we launched in 2011. We’ve had success in first-person shooters, in RPGs, in action adventure, in MMORPGs, in mobile, and I believe we’re going to have success with Squadrons as well. We’re going to double down on that partnership. Disney continues to be very very committed to the IP and to the canon.

At this point, the sky’s the limit for EA. They’ve got the keys to one of the most lucrative franchises of all time, a number of talented staff split across several studios and the DICE engine is still capable of churning out amazing visual spectacles in the right hands. Fallen Order was a fantastic slice of Jedi Dark Souls, while Squadrons is old school star citizenship that you’ll actually be able to play.

Now, who do I have to threaten with an Order 66 activation to get a game based on The Mandalorian? Make it so, EA.

