Othercide – Fight, fall and rise again in Focus Interactive’s tactical RPG

There’s nothing more stressful than a strategy game wherein you have all the time in the world to make a move. Why? Because nine times out of ten I manage to cock up my strategy, manoeuvre myself into a corner and have to face reality when every single move that I can possibly make ends with my squad being torn to shreds by vastly superior tactics. My palms get sweaty, I can taste mom’s spaghetti and an impending lawsuit from Eminem do not help ease my tension.

I’ll probably be getting slapped with another cease and desist from the fella with a not so nice mother soon enough, as Othercide looks like my cup of tea on the strategy battlefield. Developed by Lightbulb Crew and Focus Home Interactive, it’ll task you with thinking several steps ahead and outwitting your opponents with chains of massive damage through what it calls the Dynamic Timeline System. Here’s a fancy trailer for it:

And here's a description for it straight from Focus!

















Explore a dying timeline and discover the secrets of the City and the Suffering bred within it. Lead, evolve and sacrifice your army of Daughters, echoes of the greatest warrior to ever live, in deadly battles against the Others and Suffering across battlefields brought to life by a unique artistic direction. Combat is an intricate dance of spectacular actions and counters: using the Dynamic Timeline System, plan ahead of time and set up impressive chains of abilities to outsmart and outdamage the enemy. Fight in epic boss battles against the sources of Suffering – dread creatures pulled from the worst of Humanity’s crimes against itself. Each world-shattering boss bring their own twist to a tale told through fleeting memories solidifying to a full, tragic narrative about the Mother and how this dreaded reality came to pass. Your prowess in combat will decide the fate of your Daughters, shape their abilities and personality. Cowardice will be punished, barely surviving will leave scars, and particularly efficient dispatching of the creatures sent against you will be rewarded, permanently affecting their stats. Memories, obtained from re-enacting the actions of their progenitor, change and improve each skill through customization, making your army truly your own. Inevitably, you’ll need to make the toughest decision and sacrifice one of your Daughters to heal another – survivors will get stronger, ready to fight the next battle. You will fight. You will fall. You will rise again.

I have to say, Othercide looks like a stunner. I’m kind of keen to give it a go and implement my superior intelligence against the mobs, when it hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC later this year.

