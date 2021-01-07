Outriders has been delayed to April 1, no joke

There’s a lot of good games coming out in 2021, and if you’ve been looking for a good old-fashioned loot ‘n shooter then People Can Fly’s Outriders is probably going to scratch that Dopamine itch for min-maxing numbers, moderately better weapons as you power up, and hordes of cannon fodder to test your new weapons out on.

You’re going to have to wait a tad bit longer though, as the game’s original plan for a February release has been pushed back to April 1. No joke! “We will spend this extra time fine-tuning the game and focusing on delivering a fantastic play experience at launch,” People Can Fly tweeted. There is some good news though, as a free demo will be made available from February 5.

It’ll be a chunky one, that gives players access to the first few hours of the game, grants access to all four player classes, several game modes, and allows for progress to be exported to the game when it releases properly. Oh thank goodness. “We believe it’s important that players get to experience a new IP like Outriders before release, so that you can decide for yourselves whether the game is something you wish to pre-order, purchase or play,” the Outriders team wrote.

Outriders was revealed way back in the dark ages of E3’s final year of semi-relevance (2019), and it looks like a power trip fantasy of a game. It’s had a few delays along the way, but when it does ship in April you’ll be able to grab it on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

