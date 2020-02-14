Outriders looks like Gears of War meets Destiny and I am down for that

There’s a new generation of video games on the way, and one of the first such titles looking to bring the idea of enemy heads erupting in a geyser of maths all so that you can score some sweet loot, is Outriders. Developer People Can Fly, they of the dick-killing fame behind the criminally underrated Bulletstorm, are dipping their toes into loot ‘n shoot territory on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and so far the game looks kind of neat.
Is it basically Gears of War meets Destiny? Absolutely. Am I hot under the collar for that fusion? You bet your daily prayers to RNGesus I am! Here’s a look at the snippet of gameplay that was shown off:
And here’s a quick breakdown of everything that was revealed in that stream by creative director Bartek Kmita and lead writer Joshua Rubin:
- The anomaly has killed all electronics “more complicated than a light bulb”
- Pre-World War One technology with trenches and tanks, but on an alien planet
- The main enemies are the Exiles, but they are known as the Insurgents that players take on
- Understanding the tragic tale behind the war is part of the mystery that players will solve
- The first class shown off, the Trickster, can form a sword of chronal energy that slows all enemies down in the radius of the attack, called Temporal Slice
- Tricksters can also pop a bubble of temporal energy that slows down the world outside for some quick bullet time action
- Another class shown off was the Devastator, who receives more health the closer they are to enemies
- The more the better, when it comes to the numbers of troops thrown at the Devastator
- One of the skills shown off was Armour, allowing the Devastator to clad himself in indestructible rock and charge into the fray
- Third class shown off was the Pyromancer, who looks like an anti-ADS class
- Not too much of the Pyromancer was shown off, but he can conjure walls of flame with which to burn enemies
- One of the first large hubs in the game, Rift Town, was shown off
- Rift Town is one of the few places on Enoch where civilisation has survived, albeit barely
- A desolate but hopeful world
- In-game currency is called Scrap
- If you have bad luck getting a rare loot drop, you’ll be able to buy your gear from vendors
- While the story will move you between locations, players will be able to fast travel and return to captured hubs from which they can launch a new exploration
Considering how their previous games had a certain meaty feeling to the combat, going for a faster pace and throwing in some cover-based systems ala The Division and Gears of War sounds like a winning recipe to me. There’s no release date yet for Outriders, but you can probably expect it to launch not long after the PS5 and Xbox Series X pop up as People Can Fly look to establish their own beachhead in the next console generation.
Last Updated: February 14, 2020