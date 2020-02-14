Outriders looks like Gears of War meets Destiny and I am down for that

There’s a new generation of video games on the way, and one of the first such titles looking to bring the idea of enemy heads erupting in a geyser of maths all so that you can score some sweet loot, is Outriders. Developer People Can Fly, they of the dick-killing fame behind the criminally underrated Bulletstorm, are dipping their toes into loot ‘n shoot territory on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and so far the game looks kind of neat.

Is it basically Gears of War meets Destiny? Absolutely. Am I hot under the collar for that fusion? You bet your daily prayers to RNGesus I am! Here’s a look at the snippet of gameplay that was shown off:

And here’s a quick breakdown of everything that was revealed in that stream by creative director Bartek Kmita and lead writer Joshua Rubin:

The anomaly has killed all electronics “more complicated than a light bulb”

Pre-World War One technology with trenches and tanks, but on an alien planet

The main enemies are the Exiles, but they are known as the Insurgents that players take on

Understanding the tragic tale behind the war is part of the mystery that players will solve

The first class shown off, the Trickster, can form a sword of chronal energy that slows all enemies down in the radius of the attack, called Temporal Slice

Tricksters can also pop a bubble of temporal energy that slows down the world outside for some quick bullet time action

Another class shown off was the Devastator, who receives more health the closer they are to enemies

The more the better, when it comes to the numbers of troops thrown at the Devastator

One of the skills shown off was Armour, allowing the Devastator to clad himself in indestructible rock and charge into the fray

Third class shown off was the Pyromancer, who looks like an anti-ADS class

Not too much of the Pyromancer was shown off, but he can conjure walls of flame with which to burn enemies

One of the first large hubs in the game, Rift Town, was shown off

Rift Town is one of the few places on Enoch where civilisation has survived, albeit barely

A desolate but hopeful world

In-game currency is called Scrap

If you have bad luck getting a rare loot drop, you’ll be able to buy your gear from vendors

While the story will move you between locations, players will be able to fast travel and return to captured hubs from which they can launch a new exploration

Considering how their previous games had a certain meaty feeling to the combat, going for a faster pace and throwing in some cover-based systems ala The Division and Gears of War sounds like a winning recipe to me. There’s no release date yet for Outriders, but you can probably expect it to launch not long after the PS5 and Xbox Series X pop up as People Can Fly look to establish their own beachhead in the next console generation.

Last Updated: