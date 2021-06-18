Pig trailer: Nicolas Cage goes looking for truffle

Pig is the debut feature from director Michael Sarnoski, who’s previously done some work on the small screen for shows like Fight Night Legacy and Olympia, and he also co-wrote the script alongside Vanessa Block. The pair worked together previously on the documentary short The Testimony.

It’s an R-rated drama/thriller that stars Nicolas Cage as a recluse living in the forest, and who makes his living by foraging for truffles with his beloved pig. But after he’s attacked and his pig is stolen, he must return to the city that he left decades ago in order to track down those who took the one thing in life that he still cares about.

In case you’re unaware, truffles are a type of fungi that grow underground and are highly sought after delicacies, the rarest and most prized varieties are some of the most expensive foods on the planet. A single kilogram of the Italian White Truffle, for example, will set you back nearly $7,500 at current market prices, or just over R100,000. So if you were wondering why someone would go to the trouble of stealing a pig that could sniff them out, there’s your answer.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

A truffle hunter (Nicolas Cage) who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

Let’s take a look:

This looks really good to me, and it’s all down to Nicolas Cage’s intense, yet restrained, performance. He’s a bitter, broken man who just wants his best friend and companion back, and isn’t going to stop until he does. And I want to watch him do that.

What do you think?

Pig will premiere in the US on 16 July. It also stars Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Gretchen Corbett, Julia Bray, Darius Pierce, and Elijah Ungvary.

