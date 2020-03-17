PlayStation 5 details will finally be revealed on March 18

Microsoft hasn’t been shy about the details regarding what’s inside of the Xbox Series X, leading many gamers to wonder: Where the hell is Sony and just what’s going on with the PlayStation 5? Well good news, because some news is finally coming tomorrow! At 9AM PT (That’s 6PM for us), the smooth and sultry voice of PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will reveal details on the PS5:

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games.



Watch tomorrow at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/bgP1rXMeC8 pic.twitter.com/BSYX9tOYhE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2020

Will we finally get to see what it even looks like? What kind of hardware will it have in comparison to the Xbox Series X? Will it be smaller than a fridge? Tune in tomorrow to find out.

